MURDOCH; Hardie Gary. QSM. (aka Maggot) Passed away peacefully at home on 24 October 2020. Husband of the late Helen. Dad of Janet and Stuart; Scott and Jane. Grandad to Jamie and Lisa; Shay; Grace. G-Dad of Mila, Lincoln, and Caleb. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held in the Dargaville Town Hall, 37 Hokianga Road, Dargaville, on Monday 2nd November 2020, at 1pm. All communication to the 'Murdoch Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 28, 2020