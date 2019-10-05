|
RIHARI Hare Himi Paerata (Charlie) 30.07.1940~29.08.2019 Susan and family wish to thank the many friends and whanau for the cards, phone calls, visits and koha. Special thanks to St. John Ambulance, Fire Service and NZ Police for their wonderful care. Doctors and members of the Whangarei Hospital. who travelled to Tinopai "nga mihi kia koutou." To the Bush Road Medical Centre, thank you for the support and aroha during and after the tangi. Grateful thanks to the Dialysis Team for their wonderful care and compassion for my husband, father and Papa during his many visits. "Kia tau te rangimarie a Ihowa ki runga kia tatou katoa."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019