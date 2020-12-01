Home

WILLIAMS, Harold Gilford (Harry) On 28th November 2020 aged 86 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jill. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Tony and Karri, Sandra and Darren. Much loved Poppa Harry of Sam and Georgia, Marise and Natalie. A service will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 10:30am, followed by private interment. All communications to "the Williams family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 1, 2020
