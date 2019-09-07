|
FIELD Harry (formerly Hendrick de Koning) Ann and family of Harry wish to advise that he passed away peacefully on Thursday 29 August 2019 after a short illness. A private funeral was held on Monday 2 September 2019 at MaunuCrematorium. It was Harry's wish not to make a fuss (in his own words) when he passed away and we delivered his wish for him. Please address any correspondence to: "Mrs Ann Field", 119/45 Reed Street, Tikipunga, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 7, 2019