Harry Ivan Regtl No: 4310924. LAC RNZAF WW TURNER

TURNER Harry Ivan Regtl No: 4310924. LAC RNZAF Pacific WW11 On Friday 28th February 2020 peacefully at Tranquility Bay Care surrounded by family; aged 94. Loving husband of the late Jeannne and father of Alan, Christine, Joy, David, the late Gayleen and their families. A service will be held at St John's Golden Church, 149 Kamo Road, Whangarei at 11:00am on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 followed by a private cremation All communications to the Turner family c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 2, 2020
