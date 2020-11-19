|
SHEPHERD, Harry Maurice 6th December 1940 - 17th November 2020. Beloved husband of Janice. Much loved father and father-in- law of Brendon and Diane and Vicki and the late Dwayne Yakas. Cherished Poppa Harry of 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. "You will be missed old boy" Harry is lying instate at his home in Haruru Falls. A service to celebrate the life of Harry will be held at St Andrew's Anglican church, Taumarere, Kawakawa, tomorrow, Friday 20th November 2020 at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to C/- Shepherd Family, P.O Box 77, Kaikohe 0440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 19, 2020