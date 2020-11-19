Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Anglican church
Taumarere, Kawakawa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry SHEPHERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Maurice SHEPHERD

Add a Memory
Harry Maurice SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD, Harry Maurice 6th December 1940 - 17th November 2020. Beloved husband of Janice. Much loved father and father-in- law of Brendon and Diane and Vicki and the late Dwayne Yakas. Cherished Poppa Harry of 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. "You will be missed old boy" Harry is lying instate at his home in Haruru Falls. A service to celebrate the life of Harry will be held at St Andrew's Anglican church, Taumarere, Kawakawa, tomorrow, Friday 20th November 2020 at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to C/- Shepherd Family, P.O Box 77, Kaikohe 0440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -