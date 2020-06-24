|
DAWSON Hazel Florence Edith (nee Andrews) Born 2nd February 1927 and died peacefully on 20th June 2020 at Kamo Home; aged 93 years Loved wife and best friend of Des for 72 years. Daughter of the late Fred and Flo Andrews and sister of the late Vera and Eric. Wonderful mother and mother- in-law of Peter and Vicki, Bruce and Sherilyn, Maree and Paul, Carolyn and Brian. Loving Nana of Christopher, Robert, Daniel, Joseph, Anthony, Michelle, Rachel, Scott, Jason and their partners. Great Nana of 9. A service for Hazel will be held at Saint Michael and All Angels Church, Towai at 11am on Friday 26th June 2020 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to Muscular Dystrophy New Zealand, PO Box 12063, Penrose, Auckland 1642, would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Kamo Home for their loving and valued care. All communications to the family of Hazel Dawson, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 24, 2020