|
|
FLEMING Hazel Ella On 8th August 2019, Hazel, who was 104 years old, went to be with the Saviour she loved. She will be missed by her children, Basil and Margaret, Robbie and Bev, Cedric and Bev, Glenys and Rod McIntosh and Mike and Janet, along with her many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Hazel's funeral will be held at Totara North Bible Chapel on Monday 12th August at 10.30am followed by burial at Totara North Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 10, 2019