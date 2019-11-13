|
|
ROBERTS Hazel Fellice (nee King) On Monday 11 November 2019 peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of George for 54 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gaylene and Maurice, Gavin and Shona. Adored and loved granny to Mark and Danniell (Australia), Kase and Donna (Australia); Trent, and Brooke. Loved great granny to Lachlan, Ivy and Archie. A service for Hazel will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road Maunu, Whangarei, 10:30am Saturday 16 November 2019. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to: The Alzheimers Society Northland PO Box 7027, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'George Roberts Family' 262 Fairway Drive Kamo, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 13, 2019