CROOK Heather Violet (N?e Baird) 6th June 1933 - 12th June 2020 Wife of the late Cyril Patrick Crook. Dearly loved sister of Daphne and the late Bill, Mum of Carol, Elaine, Irene, Mark, Pauline and Annette. Respected Mother -in - Law of Jim, Bruce, Ling, Charlie & Peter. Adored grandmother of 24 grandchildren and great grandmother of 29. After a long but brave struggle, she is now at peace. A service to honour Heathers life will be held at the Whangarei central Baptist Church, 202 Bank Street, Whangarei at 1pm, Tuesday 16th June 2020, followed by a graveside service at Maunu Cemetery. "Forever in our hearts."
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 13, 2020