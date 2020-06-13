Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Whangarei central Baptist Church
202 Bank Street
Whangarei
More Obituaries for Heather CROOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather CROOK

Heather CROOK Notice
CROOK Heather Violet (N?e Baird) 6th June 1933 - 12th June 2020 Wife of the late Cyril Patrick Crook. Dearly loved sister of Daphne and the late Bill, Mum of Carol, Elaine, Irene, Mark, Pauline and Annette. Respected Mother -in - Law of Jim, Bruce, Ling, Charlie & Peter. Adored grandmother of 24 grandchildren and great grandmother of 29. After a long but brave struggle, she is now at peace. A service to honour Heathers life will be held at the Whangarei central Baptist Church, 202 Bank Street, Whangarei at 1pm, Tuesday 16th June 2020, followed by a graveside service at Maunu Cemetery. "Forever in our hearts."
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 13, 2020
