GRANTHAM, Heather May Heather passed away on 9 July 2020 at Hutt Hospital aged 88years. Loved wife and devoted partner of Eric (dec). Cherished mum of Chris, Rob, Neil and Robyn. Gun to her 10 grand and 20 great grandchildren. 'Mrs G' to her son's friends …many of whom remained connected to her for life. She was a wonderful caring mother, Mar, Mrs G and Gun to a virtual community of people. She will be eternally missed by all who's lives she touched. Heather is at last pain free and at peace. Her life's purpose was her family, and generally helping and caring for others. Her teachings and wisdom will live on and within us all for generations to come. Mum will be cremated, just as she wanted, and returned to Waiotira to be reunited with Dad. All messages to "the Grantham family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Gee & Hickton, FDANZ www.geeandhickton. co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 11, 2020