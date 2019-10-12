|
COTTON Helen Marjorie (nee Crawford) Passed away peace- fully on 10 October 2019 after a short illness, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late John Cotton. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Peter Johnston, and the late Ian Reynolds, Rosemary and Garry Hudson. Treasured Grandma to Stacey, Kelly, Stephanie, Dean and Monica and their partners, Great Grandma of Mitchell, Carter, Astin, Jani, Mika, Lexi, Harper and McKay. The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff at Selwyn Park Village for their care of Helen for the past 2 years. "Strong till the end"! A service for Helen will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1:30 on Wednesday 16 October 2019, followed by interment at Maunu Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the "Cotton Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 12, 2019