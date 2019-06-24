|
NATHAN Helen Maureen (Maureen) On 22 June 2019 peacefully at Kauri Coast Rest Home, Dargaville. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Gary and Lynne (Australia), Glenda and Eric Roebeck (Auckland), Lorraine (Ruawai). Loved nana of her many grandchildren and great grand- children; in her 85th year. Her funeral service will be held at the Co- Operating Church, Freyberg Road, Ruawai; on Thursday 27 June 2019 at 1.00pm; followed by interment at Matakohe Cemetery. All communications to: 77 Jellicoe Road, Ruawai 0530.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 24, 2019