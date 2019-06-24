Home

Helen Maureen (Maureen) NATHAN

Helen Maureen (Maureen) NATHAN Notice
NATHAN Helen Maureen (Maureen) On 22 June 2019 peacefully at Kauri Coast Rest Home, Dargaville. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Gary and Lynne (Australia), Glenda and Eric Roebeck (Auckland), Lorraine (Ruawai). Loved nana of her many grandchildren and great grand- children; in her 85th year. Her funeral service will be held at the Co- Operating Church, Freyberg Road, Ruawai; on Thursday 27 June 2019 at 1.00pm; followed by interment at Matakohe Cemetery. All communications to: 77 Jellicoe Road, Ruawai 0530.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 24, 2019
