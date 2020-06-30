|
DALZIEL, Helen Suzanne (nee Matthews) Passed away peacefully on 27.06.20 in Whangarei. Loved wife of Rodney Dalziel for 60 years. Mother and Mother-in- law of Dr David and Carina Dalziel, Dr Stuart and Sharon Dalziel. Grandmother to Robbie, Jennifer, Cameron, Matthew and Stuart A service for Helen will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu at 2:30pm on Friday 3rd June 2020. No flowers by request of the family. All communications to the Dalziel family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 30, 2020