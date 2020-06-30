Home

Helen Suzanne (Matthews) DALZIEL

Helen Suzanne (Matthews) DALZIEL Notice
DALZIEL, Helen Suzanne (nee Matthews) Passed away peacefully on 27.06.20 in Whangarei. Loved wife of Rodney Dalziel for 60 years. Mother and Mother-in- law of Dr David and Carina Dalziel, Dr Stuart and Sharon Dalziel. Grandmother to Robbie, Jennifer, Cameron, Matthew and Stuart A service for Helen will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu at 2:30pm on Friday 3rd June 2020. No flowers by request of the family. All communications to the Dalziel family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 30, 2020
