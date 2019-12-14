|
TUINIER Hendrik (Henk) 29.11.1928 ~ 06.12.2019 Passed away surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Imie. Cherished father and father-in-law of John and Rosina; Frits and Viv; Maryanne and Steve; Raymond and Maree. Loved and adored Opa of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Soulmates at Rest" A service to celebrate Henk's life was held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Kamo, Whangarei, at 1pm, (13 December 2019.) All communication to the 'Tuinier Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140. The Northern Advocate sincerely apologize for missing the original publication date of this notice.
