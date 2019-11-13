Home

Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Henry August (Gus) HOLLIS

Henry August (Gus) HOLLIS Notice
HOLLIS Henry August (Gus) Passed away peacefully Saturday 9 November 2019 at home. Gus was loved by his family and all his many friends. Gus's is lying in state at his home 19 Tawanui Road, Kaikohe until his service, which will be held in the Chapel of Squire Funeral Services, 15 Wihongi Street, Kaikohe tomorrow Thursday 14 November 2019 at 11:00am followed by burial in the Kaikohe Lawn Cemetery. All communications to 19 Tawanui Road, Kaikohe 0405. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 13, 2019
