|
|
STRONGMAN, Hilary Ventura, nee Rangi-Mataira [size=15] Born in Nuhaka 17 August 1930. Passed peacefully 11 July 2020. In her 90th year. It is with great sadness that our family has bid this extraordinary woman goodbye. Wife of Hamana for over 68 years. Mother of Sharon, Lorraine and Martin Hutchinson, and Donna. Nanna to Norman, Melissa, Vernetta, Alex, the late Kahu Te Rangi, Leah and Holly. A special great and great great Nanna.In accordance with Mum's wishes, a private family service has been held and Mum has been interred at Maunu Cemetery. This day will be remembered and quietly kept, no words are needed, we will never forget. The Strongman Family, PO Box 10114, Te Mai, Whangarei .
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 15, 2020