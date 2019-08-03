Home

McCARROLL Hilda May 19.6.1918 ~ 1.8.2019 Passed away peace- fully at Cairnfield House, Whangarei, aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Donovan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Pam; Beverley (dec) and Peter; Lesley and the late Jim; Brian and Hine. Special Nana to 14 grandchildren and all her great grandies and great greats. "At Peace" A special thanks to staff at Cairnfield House for their care and support. A service for Hilda will be held at the Matakohe Memorial Hall, 10 Church Road, Matakohe, at 1pm, on Wednesday 7th August 2019. All communications to the 'McCarroll Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 3, 2019
