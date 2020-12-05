Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
View Map
Horace Bruce Knocker WELLS

Horace Bruce Knocker WELLS Notice
WELLS, Horace Bruce "Knocker" Had a peaceful end to his extraordinary life on Thursday 3rd December 2020, aged 100 years. Much loved husband of the late Audrey, and father to Robert (deceased), Lindsay (deceased), Bruce, and their families. 'Knocker loved all and was loved by all.' A celebration of Knocker's legendary life will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.00pm Tuesday 8th December 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Wells" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 5, 2020
