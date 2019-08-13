|
|
OGLE Horace Chaloner (Horrie) WWII RNZAF Service No. NZ44071 Left us Tuesday 6 August 2019; aged nearly 94. Loved husband of the late Cynthia. Father of Alyson and Geoff. Father-in-law of Phil. Special grandad of Kelly, Cam and Les; and Matthew and Adam. Extra special great grandpa of Heath, Taine and Chase; James, Alex and Elena; Zoe and Joshua. "The last of Ted and Mellie Ogle's family has fallen" Thanks to the staff of Cairnfield House for their care of Horrie over the last few weeks. As per Horrie's request, a family service has been held. A graveside gathering for the interment of Horrie's and Cynthia's ashes will take place at a later date. All messages to: Alyson Gates, 44 Fairway Drive, Kamo, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019