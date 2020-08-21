Home

HORACE ROBERT (HORRIE) HOWE

HORACE ROBERT (HORRIE) HOWE Notice
HOWE, Horace Robert (Horrie) Reg#301474 K Force NZ Army With saddened hearts we acknowledge the passing of a dearly loved son, husband, uncle, brother, father and grandfather, now at peace. Much loved son of Te Whiu & Riwia Hau, husband of Lorna for 64 years and treasured father of Sandra, Stephen, Leslie, Robert & their families. Special Grandad to his grandchildren and great grand-children. Dad will remain at Haven Falls in Whangarei until the chapel service on Friday, 21st August 2020 at 1pm. Following the service, Dad will be taken to Ngaiotonga Marae, via Portland, where he will remain until the service on Monday, 24th August 2020, at 11am. Followed by a graveside burial at Omakiwi Urupa, Rawhiti.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 21, 2020
