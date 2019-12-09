|
|
STUNZNER Horst Friedrich 1.04.1934 - 6.12.2019 The Stunzner family is saddened to inform of the death of Horst. Loving and cherished husband of Sue for 57 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law to Tanya Stunzner and John Leen; Megan Stunzner and Graham Reid; Anneliese Stunzner and John Russell; wonderful grandfather to Olivia Stunzner-Eade and George Russell. Beloved brother to Trude, Klaus, Oskar, Kurt and Albi and much loved brother- in-law and uncle to the wider family in New Zealand, Samoa and Australia. A service for Horst will be held at 1pm on Wednesday 11 December 2019 at Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Rd, Glen Eden, Waitakere City, Auckland. "A man of grace who will be much missed by all who loved him" Aroha Funerals Auckland Phone 09 5270266
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 9, 2019