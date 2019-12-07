Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:30 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Chapel
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
Albany
Howard William Ian HAMMOND

Howard William Ian HAMMOND Notice
HAMMOND Howard William Ian Passed away peace- fully on the 3rd December 2019. Loved son of the late Thos and Mary. Beloved brother of Pat (D) and Marion. Cherished husband of Patricia (D) and much loved father and father in law of Richard and Effie, Cathy and Michael, Alistair and Laura, Jacqui and David. Adored Poppa of Georgia, Sarah, Matthew, Aimee and Ollie. A service will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel 235 Schnapper Road, Albany on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 11.30am, followed by interment in the Northshore Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 7, 2019
