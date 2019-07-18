|
BLACK Hugh 25.09.1936 ~ 16.07.2019 Passed away after a short illness at Whangarei Hospital. Loved husband, friend and soul mate of Lynda. Loved father and father in law of Julia and Graeme, Brendon (deceased) and Rachel, Brian and Scarlett, Kevin and Michelle, and Elizabeth. Grand- father of Abbie, Leon, Georgia, Campbell Timoti, Lynda, Joe, Elliott, Fraser and Summer. A service will be held on Friday 19.07.2019 at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, commencing at 11am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the C/- "Black Family" PO BOX 5116, Whangarei. 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 18, 2019