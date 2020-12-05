Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh David Aged 63 years THOMSON

Add a Memory
Hugh David Aged 63 years THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Hugh David Aged 63 years Died as a result of a sudden medical event in England on 21 November 2020. Adored husband of Amanda, loved son of Barbara Smith, and Kel Thomson (both dec) and step-son of Virginia Thomson, loved brother and brother-in-law of Heather and Philip (Nelson), Judith and Darryl (WA), Marie and Gareth, and Peter (Whg), loved uncle of Neville, Emma, Luke, and Rachel. A memorial service for Hugh will be held, details to be confirmed. Messages to Heather Gibbs, 87 Mount Heslington Road, Brightwater, 7091.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -