THOMSON, Hugh David Aged 63 years Died as a result of a sudden medical event in England on 21 November 2020. Adored husband of Amanda, loved son of Barbara Smith, and Kel Thomson (both dec) and step-son of Virginia Thomson, loved brother and brother-in-law of Heather and Philip (Nelson), Judith and Darryl (WA), Marie and Gareth, and Peter (Whg), loved uncle of Neville, Emma, Luke, and Rachel. A memorial service for Hugh will be held, details to be confirmed. Messages to Heather Gibbs, 87 Mount Heslington Road, Brightwater, 7091.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 5, 2020