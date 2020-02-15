|
RITCHIE Hugh Graeme 25.6.1927 ~ 2.2.2020 Dearly loved husband of the late Florence May and Sophie Helen. Much loved father of Angela, Julia, Simon (deceased) and Christopher. Father in law of Julie & Heather. Grandfather of Dominic, Karin, Chris, Sarah, George and Sophia and great grandfather of Theodor. Hugh will be fondly remembered by his UNRWA colleagues and the Palestinian people whose lives he touched. A service was held at St James Anglican Church Kerikeri followed by an interment in the Churchyard Cemetery. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Simon Bristow, Chris Harris, Retirement Village and Hospice Mid Northland, and all those who loved and cared for Hugh.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 15, 2020