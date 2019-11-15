|
|
SCRIVENER Hylton Stanley Passed away peace- fully surrounded by his loving family on 13 November 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Rose Scrivener. Much loved father of Paul, Joy and Kelvin, and Rose and Thomas. Granddad of 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Hylton is lying instate at his daughters home, 78 Otaika Valley Road, Whangarei. A graveside funeral service will be held at Maunu Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, tomorrow, Saturday 16 November 2019, at 10:30am. "Rest in peace with mum dad" Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 15, 2019