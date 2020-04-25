Home

ELLIS Ian Peacefully on April 3rd 2020. Much loved father of Mary, Gregory, Antony, Quentin and Daniel, former husband of Maureen. Poppa to Tim, Johnny, Briony, Nathan & Kathryn, Caleb & Maddie, Braden, Christine, Amiee, Hannah, Tegan and Micah. Great grandfather to Danny & Skyla. He leaves behind his only surviving sibling, Peter Ellis. He lived a very active life up until he started to be affected by minor strokes, the last one he fought it hard, but the Lord took him home. 'He will be deeply missed by all who loved him'.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020
