Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Te Whakamaharatanga Marae, Waimamaku
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian James DONOVAN

Add a Memory
Ian James DONOVAN Notice
DONOVAN, Ian James Passed away peacefully at home on 8th September 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Ngapori (Aunty Chuck). Father of Laura and Bruce and Annette and Cameron. Grandfather (Papa) of Leah, Chad, Cassidy, Brody and Aiden. Brother of Faye, and Patrick and Gayle. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Ian's life will be held on Te Whakamaharatanga Marae, Waimamaku, Friday 11th September 2020, at 10am. Followed by burial in Ahuriri cemetery. Moe mai ra, moe mai ra. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -