DONOVAN, Ian James Passed away peacefully at home on 8th September 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Ngapori (Aunty Chuck). Father of Laura and Bruce and Annette and Cameron. Grandfather (Papa) of Leah, Chad, Cassidy, Brody and Aiden. Brother of Faye, and Patrick and Gayle. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Ian's life will be held on Te Whakamaharatanga Marae, Waimamaku, Friday 11th September 2020, at 10am. Followed by burial in Ahuriri cemetery. Moe mai ra, moe mai ra. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 10, 2020