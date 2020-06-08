Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian AVISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Maurice AVISON

Add a Memory
Ian Maurice AVISON Notice
AVISON Ian Maurice On June 5th 2020 peacefully at his home Whangarei aged 77. Dearly loved husband of the late Rose. Much love father and father in law of Trevor and Helen, Steven, Shane and Sue, Jason and Jen, and Leann (niece). Adored and loved grandad to Matthew and Rachel, Samantha, Elizabeth; Damon; Peter and Kayla, Jade and Ally; Dylan, and Sashia. Loved great grandad to Harper, Evie,Taylor, Amelia, Eli, and Paige. A service for Ian will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2:30pm Wednesday June 10th 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Avison Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -