Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian GODFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Rex GODFREY

Add a Memory
Ian Rex GODFREY Notice
GODFREY, Ian Rex Died on 30 July 2020, unexpectedly, at Dargaville Hospital, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Loved dad and father-in-law of Allen and Jenny, Sheryl and Ian. Loved grandfather of Samantha and Ay-Jae; Great-grandfather of Felix and Zeralda. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Dargaville Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville, on Friday 7 August 2020 at 1 pm, followed by burial at Mt. Wesley Cemetery. All communications c/o PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340 "Memories are forever"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -