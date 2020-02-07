Home

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lifepoint Church
300 One Tree Point Road
One Tree Point
WAUGH, Ian Ross.[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 17-05-1934. Passed away peacefully on 05-02-2020. with his family at his side. Dearly loved husband for 57 years of Alison, loved father and father-in-law of Noelene and Kevin Pyle, Raewyn and Eddie Lowe, adored grandad of Brendon (deceased), Jonathan and Clara, Amy, and Jamie, Emma, Adam and Rochelle. Beloved GG to nine great grandchildren. A service for Ian will be held at the Lifepoint Church, 300 One Tree Point Road, One Tree Point, at 11 am Tuesday 11th February 2020, followed by a burial at Maunu Cemetery, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 7, 2020
