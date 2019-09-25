|
WOOD Ian Stanley NZ12967 RNZN PO Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19 September 2019 supported by his daughters. Loved husband of Anne for 64 years. Much loved father of Jenni and Allan (deceased) and Jill and Don. Loving grandfather of Jason, Ian, Donald and Sheri. Thanks to the teams at Crossley Court, Orewa and The Beachfront Home and Hospital, Stanmore Bay, Auckland for their loving care of Poppa. Ian has been farewelled privately by his loving family.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019