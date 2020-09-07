Home

Ian Stuart MASTERS

Ian Stuart MASTERS Notice
MASTERS, Ian Stuart. ( Peter ) Passed away peacefully on Thursday 3rd September 2020 after a long courageous battle. Dearly loved Husband and soul mate of the late Cynthia, much loved father and father-in- law of Ian and Janice, Debbie and Jim Greer, Les and Sonya. Much loved Poppa of David, Josh and Brooke, Brad, Jono and Emma. "Rest in Peace Poppa you will be sadly missed" Messages to 16 Bishell Lane, Blenheim or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Due to Covid 19 circumstances a private cremation has been held with a Memorial Service to be notified. CLOUDY BAY FUNERAL SERVICES BLENHEIM F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 7, 2020
