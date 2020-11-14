|
RUSSELL, Ian Victor. 08.03.1932 - 11.11.2020 Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved Husband of Barbara (Rhynd). Most treasured Father and Father in-law of Ashley & Debbie; Vicki & Ian; and Grant & Sharlene (Australia). Precious Poppa of Renee, Aaron, Sara, Chloe, Laura, Bradley, Olivia, Alex, Ashleigh and their partners and Poppa to 8 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at The Celtic Barn Waipu, 39 The Centre, Waipu, on Monday 16th November 2020, at 11am. All communication to the 'Russell Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140. "To live in the heart of those we love is not to Die" "We love you forever and ever"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 14, 2020