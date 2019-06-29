|
TAYLOR Ian Wolseley Passed away peace- fully at home on the 23rd June after a brief illness aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Dianne, much loved father and father in law of Jackie and Paul, cherished Poppa Ian to Danni and Lachie. A private celebration of Ian's life was held on Wednesday 26th June 2019. Ian's family would like to sincerely thank the amazing staff of Ward 4, Whangarei Hospital, and North Haven Hospice. All communications to the Taylor family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 29, 2019