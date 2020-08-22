Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Maunu Park Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Maunu, Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina BROCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina Margaret (Green) BROCK

Add a Memory
Ina Margaret (Green) BROCK Notice
BROCK, Ina Margaret (nee Green) On 18th August 2020 at Kamo Home, 5 weeks short of her 100th birthday. Loving wife of the late Edward, daughter of the late Henry and Annie Green and sister of the late Norman. Loved step mother of the late John and David and step mum-in-law of Beryl, and treasured Ina of Murray and Shona. Very special thanks to the dedicated staff of Kamo Home for the many years of wonderful care and thoughtfulness which has been much appreciated. A graveside service for Ina will be held at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 26 August 2020. All communications to the "Brock Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -