Innes Norman GORRIE

Innes Norman GORRIE Notice
GORRIE Innes Norman Passed away peace- fully on Wednesday 4 September, 2019 at home surrounded by family; aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Meryl, much loved father and father-in- law of Alexandra, Danny and Angela, Larissa and Paul, and Elana and Keri. Treasured grandad of Benjamin, Brittany, Ariana, Mackenzie, Xanthe, Emma and Jacob. "All is well with my soul" A service to celebrate Innes's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10am, on Saturday 7 September 2019 followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Haven Hospice.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 5, 2019
