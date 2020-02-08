Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Life Point Church
300 One Tree Point Road
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Maunu Cemetry
Whangarei
Irene Lyall PYLE

Irene Lyall PYLE Notice
PYLE Irene Lyall 04.08.1919 ~ 07.02.2020 Beloved wife of the late Syd Pyle. Wonderful Mother and mother in law of Sam and Colleen, Maree and John, Shirley and Neil. Precious Grandma of 10 grandchildren and great grandma to 18 great grandchildren. A huge thankyou for the marvellous care Irene recieved at Ranburn Rest Home Waipu. Your kindness will never be forgotten. A celebration of a long life well lived will be held at Life Point Church, 300 One Tree Point Road, Wednesday 12th February at 12:30pm, followed by a burial at 3:30 Maunu Cemetry Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 8, 2020
