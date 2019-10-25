|
SINCLAIR Iris Elva (nee Wharfe) Peacefully at Selwyn Park Retirement Village with family around her. Loved wife of the late Ron. Loving mum and mother in law of the late Christine and Phillip; Robyn; and Ken and Lisa, and grandma of Alex and Samantha. Special thanks to the staff of Selwyn Park for their love and care of Iris. In accordance with Iris's wishes, a private family farewell has been held. In memory of Iris, donations can be made directly to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144. All communications to The Sinclair family, C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 25, 2019