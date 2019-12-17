|
SHAW Isabella (Isabelle) Passed away peace- fully in her sleep at home, on Sunday 15 December 2019, aged 72 years. Adored wife of Rex. Much loved mum of Debbie, Chris and Stephen. Loved mother-in-law of Chrissy, Loved nana of Sam, Brian and Nick. Much loved sister of Margaret, Wilma, David and Betty. A very much loved aunty. "An angel has found her wings. Fly high our darling, until we meet again" A service for Isabelle will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Thursday 19th December 2019. All communications to the "Shaw Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 17, 2019