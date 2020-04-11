|
KAPENE, Isobel (Izzy) Patricia formerly Whitworth nee Pitt - Izzy passed away suddenly on Monday 6th April 2020 at Parkstone Nursing Home in Christchurch. Beloved wife of the late Pore (Pete) Kapene and dearly loved mum and mother in law to Vicki and Eric (Brisbane), Jeff and Rebecca (Christchurch), Kellie and Neil (Greymouth) the late Peter Whitworth and Tracey Benton, much loved Nannie to Ashleigh and Frank Apro and Britney and Stephen Krouse, Simira (Tamara) and Ayman Aberkane, Blake and Brooke Porton- Whitworth and Kole and Kaine Darling. Also Great Nannie to Kesia, Noah, Israel and Noor. Loved sister and aunty to Brenda and Kathleen Brown and much respected Kaumatua to the Kapene Whanau. Izzy will be sadly missed by many friends who have crossed her path in her 78years, including Barbara Hunter, Pat Sell, Rita Lunn and Peggy Clarke. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Cancer Society and this may be made online at ~ bit.ly/ipkapene0604 a cause which is close to the family's hearts. Messages for the family may be sent to 18 Ward Street, Runanga, Greymouth 7803. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Due to the current restrictions a private burial will be held. A celebration of Izzy's life and cheekiness will be held at a later date.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 11, 2020