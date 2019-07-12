|
YAKAS Ivan J Force 812815 Pvte 08.05.1926~10.07.2019 Passed away peace- fully at Dargaville Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Lynette, Murray and Linda, and the late Warren. Loved Poppa to his 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. "Another Kauri has fallen. Gone fishin'." A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville on Monday 15 July 2019 at 11am; followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Cemetery. All communication to: "The Yakas Family", c/- P O Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 12, 2019