Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy LEWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy LEWER

Add a Memory
Ivy LEWER Notice
LEWER Ivy (nee Collinson) Passed away peacefully on 5 February 2020 at Switzer Home Kaitaia, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved Mother of Joe, Ann, Fred and Raewyn. Mother-in-law of Lorraine, Ross and Lorraine. Cherished Nana Lewer to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Rest peacefully mum after a long battle." A service for Ivy will be held at the Geards Funeral Home Chapel, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Saturday 8 February 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Switzer Home, Kaitaia. All communications c/- Geards Funeral Home 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 0410.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -