DAVIDSON Jack Haining "Captain of our Ship" Passed away peace- fully 17 December 2019 aged 87. Much loved husband of Laurel and father of Robyn and Stephen, Neville (deceased), and Michael and Jennifer. Poppa (Pop) of Scott and Mark and Jake. Celebration of Jack's life is to be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner Kamo Rd & Moody Ave, Whangarei, Monday 23 December at 11am followed by private cremation. Jack will be at his home from midday Sunday 22nd. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Neville donations sent to Lifeline would be appreciated. All communications to: Davidson Family, c/-PO Box 5116 Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019