STANLEY Jack Passed away on the 11th of July 2019. Much missed by everyone who had dealings with Stanley Marine. A special friend to the snookes family for the last 30 years and many others around town especially in the Marine industry. He is survived by first cousins Sarah (Sally) Foust and Margaret Forbes of Michigin U.S.A. Service will be held at the Whangarei Cruising Club, Kissing Point on Monday 29th of July followed by a cremation at Maunu at 4:30 pm
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 24, 2019
