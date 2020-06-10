Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
FAITHFULL Jacqueline Elizabeth Peacefully on 4th June 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of David, Marilyn, the late Victoria, Breen, Lindsay, Alison, Nicola and Gary. Adored grandmother of Vanessa, Michael, Kiri, David, Mark, Alexander, Lauren, Ellen, Joseph, Adam, Eloise and Gabriella. Treasured great- grandmother of Luka, Victoria, Henry and Elizabeth. A service for Jacqui will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley Whangarei at 1.30pm on Tuesday 16th June 2020 followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Faithfull family" C/- P O Box 8043 Kensington 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 10, 2020
