GOODALL Jacquelyn Royce (Jacky) Of a sudden illness, on Tuesday 24th March 2020. Loved mother & mother-in-law to Kim & Graeme; Chris & Yvonne. Nana & nana-in-law to Ellen & Olivia; Michelle & Kyle; Joanna & Mathew; Tim& Anita. Great- nana to 7 1/2. A very special thanks to the Jane Mander Hospital Unit, particular thanks and gratitude to Tua, Latoya and Ann. A memorial service will be held at a date to be advised. All communications to the 'Goodall Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 25, 2020