GABOLINSCY Jacqueline Mary 21.09.1942~20.06.2019 Passed away peace- fully surrounded by those she loved, aged 76 years Beloved wife of Maurice. Much loved Mother and Mother- in-law of Linda and Bryce, April and Rob. Cherished Nana of 8 grand children. A special thanks to the staff of Hospice and Cairnfield House for their care and support. A graveside service will be held at Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Road, Kauri, Whangarei at 10am on Tuesday 25th June 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2019
