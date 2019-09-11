|
DRUMM James Dennis On 6th September 2019, suddenly at his home, aged 35 years. Much loved son of Martina; brother of Albert, Annette and Corina; treasured uncle. "James is finally at rest after a long battle with epilepsy and mental health. We trust that he has found the peace he was looking for and is now with his father, Dennis". A private family service will be held in Auckland on Thursday. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Laura Fergusson Rehabilitation Centre in Greenlane for all they have done for James over the past 7 years. Notification of a memorial service for James and a celebration of his artwork will follow at a later date. For further details contact: [email protected]
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 11, 2019